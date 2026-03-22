Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.22 and traded as low as $5.52. Pcm Fund shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 73,071 shares.
Pcm Fund Stock Down 1.8%
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.
Pcm Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pcm Fund
Pcm Fund Company Profile
PCM Fund, Inc (NYSE: PCM) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated in the United States. Since its inception in 1989, the Fund has sought to deliver a high level of current income and pursue capital preservation. Shares of PCM Fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of fixed income securities through a single, publicly traded vehicle.
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on mortgage-related securities, with a core allocation to agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S.
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