Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Purchased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.5% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 55,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,890,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,876 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $5,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 56,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $5,099,565.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,002,134.08. This trade represents a 19.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Green sold 6,000 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $518,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,773 shares in the company, valued at $326,175.85. This trade represents a 61.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,013 shares of company stock worth $14,337,635. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. New Street Research set a $98.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.44.

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Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of OTIS opened at $79.49 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $105.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 9.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation is a manufacturer, installer and servicer of vertical transportation systems, including elevators, escalators and moving walkways. The company designs and supplies new equipment for commercial, residential and industrial buildings, and provides ongoing maintenance and repair services aimed at maximizing equipment availability and safety. Otis also offers modernization solutions to upgrade aging systems and improve performance, accessibility and energy efficiency.

In addition to new equipment sales, a significant portion of Otis’s business derives from long-term service contracts and responsive maintenance work.

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