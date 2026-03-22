Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives $37.27 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.2727.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OPCH. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial set a $37.00 target price on Option Care Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Option Care Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th.

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Option Care Health Price Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $28.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. Option Care Health has a 12-month low of $24.24 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.75.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Option Care Health will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Option Care Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPCH. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7,621.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

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Option Care Health (NASDAQ: OPCH) is a leading provider of home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company specializes in the administration of injectable therapies, including antibiotics, nutrition, hydration, immunoglobulin, pain management and specialty pharmaceuticals. Through its nationwide network of infusion pharmacies and nursing professionals, Option Care Health delivers customized care plans and in-home nursing visits to patients managing complex or chronic conditions outside of a hospital setting.

Option Care Health traces its current structure to the completion of its merger with BioScrip in early 2021, combining two of the industry’s most experienced home infusion businesses.

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