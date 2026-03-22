Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 30,501 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,501 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $683,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 168,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.57 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.26 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.51 and a 200 day moving average of $91.54.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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