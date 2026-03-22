Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 26,145 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,145 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 56.7% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In other Encompass Health news, Treasurer Edmund Fay sold 11,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,277,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 89,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,557,775. The trade was a 11.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total value of $16,746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 377,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,096,094.80. This trade represents a 28.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

NYSE:EHC opened at $95.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $92.77 and a 1-year high of $127.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 9.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

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