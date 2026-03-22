Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Sells 15,474 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 30.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,474 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,034,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 67.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 104.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,281,000 after buying an additional 2,213,406 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $17,970,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter worth about $2,343,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

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Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $71.45 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $92.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Flowserve Increases Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Flowserve from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 price target on Flowserve in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Flowserve from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on Flowserve

Flowserve Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

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