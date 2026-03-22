Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases Shares of 49,178 Bank OZK $OZK

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 49,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bank OZK by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Bank OZK by 14.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 349,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 11.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

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Bank OZK Trading Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $436.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on OZK. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 target price on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

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Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

Further Reading

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