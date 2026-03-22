Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases New Position in Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 232,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 77.4% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, Director Carlos J. Vazquez acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $33,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,189.40. This represents a 142.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $11.73 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.31 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial set a $16.00 price target on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

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Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ: VLY) is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey, offering a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products and services. Through its banking subsidiary, Valley National Bank, the company provides deposit accounts, residential and commercial lending, mortgage services, treasury and cash management, foreign exchange and trade finance solutions. Complementary wealth management and insurance offerings round out its financial services platform, catering to individual, small-business and corporate clients.

Tracing its roots to the establishment of Wayne National Bank in 1927, Valley has grown into one of the largest banks in New Jersey by both assets and deposit share.

See Also

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