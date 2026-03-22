Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $2.05 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 82.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 186 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 98.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 172.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

NYSE:CRL opened at $153.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $228.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.86, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $994.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-11.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

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