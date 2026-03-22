Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $1.78 Million in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,458 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP grew its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 21,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the period.

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Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In other news, CFO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $182,516.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,447.36. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 7,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $876,509.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 181,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,762,224.96. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Granite Construction from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Granite Construction from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.50.

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Granite Construction Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of GVA opened at $116.24 on Friday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 4.36%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.21%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

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