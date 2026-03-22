Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Boosts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 1.7% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $11,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 53.7% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 561.7% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $769,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PM. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.50 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $162.90 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $191.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $253.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 80.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,200,429.92. This represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

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