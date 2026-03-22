Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Stock Price Down 1% – Time to Sell?

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) fell 1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.74 and last traded at $24.74. 7,364 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 6,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15.

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Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp, headquartered in Evansville, Indiana, is a regional financial services holding company and the parent of Old National Bank. Established in 1834, the institution ranks among the longest-serving banks in the Midwest and provides a comprehensive range of banking solutions. Its core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and small business lending, commercial real estate financing, and treasury and cash management services.

Beyond traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, investment advisory, and specialty insurance products through its subsidiaries.

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