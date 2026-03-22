Northside Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. $PAGP

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,170 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Plains GP by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 468,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 13.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 43.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,046,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,333,000 after purchasing an additional 92,087 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research cut Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.2%

Plains GP stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were paid a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.46%.

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE: PAGP) serves as the general partner of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., one of North America’s leading energy infrastructure companies. Through its ownership of a 2% general partner interest and incentive distribution rights (IDRs), Plains GP Holdings participates in the governance and cash distribution structure of a diversified portfolio of crude oil and natural gas liquids gathering, transportation, storage, and terminaling assets.

The company’s primary business activities include overseeing the strategic direction and capital allocation decisions for its affiliated midstream operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.