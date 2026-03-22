Northside Capital Management LLC Sells 4,575 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Northside Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 5.8% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $66,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Prudent Investors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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About SPDR Gold Shares

Shares of GLD stock opened at $413.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $272.58 and a 12-month high of $509.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $457.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.74.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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