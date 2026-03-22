NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC $UL

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,665,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,973,000 after buying an additional 2,935,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,906.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,268,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,105 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,578,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,461,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.53 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $61.25 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.
Unilever Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.5547 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.
More Unilever News
Here are the key news stories impacting Unilever this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Potential value unlock — a spin‑off or sale of Unilever’s foods arm would leave a more focused beauty & personal‑care Unilever and could create shareholder value if assets are re‑rated. Unilever in Talks to Separate Food Business and Combine It With McCormick
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic fit for foods — McCormick’s dealmaking track record (e.g., Frank’s, Cholula) suggests the combined foods business could be positioned for growth under a specialist owner. From Frank’s to Cholula, McCormick’s decade of deals sets stage for bold Unilever move
- Neutral Sentiment: Unilever confirms talks but stresses no agreement yet — active discussions and an inbound offer are underway, so timing and terms remain uncertain. Unilever confirms talks with McCormick over sale of foods business
- Neutral Sentiment: Process still fluid — reports say the deal could be structured as an all‑stock combination and could move quickly, but market reaction will hinge on swap terms and governance. Unilever in talks to combine food business with McCormick, WSJ reports
- Negative Sentiment: Execution and integration risks — combining sizeable food brands with a smaller acquirer raises operational, regulatory and cultural risks that could pressure the stock if uncertainties persist. Quotes: Analysts and experts react to Unilever’s potential food business sale to McCormick
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term investor concern — foods is a meaningful revenue component and earlier reporting of a possible spin‑off coincided with share weakness; recent quarterly results also showed notable EPS and revenue misses, which amplify sensitivity to strategic disruption. Explainer: How important is food to Unilever?
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane set a $71.00 price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $60.10 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.
Read Our Latest Research Report on UL
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever’s corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.
Unilever’s business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.
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