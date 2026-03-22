NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Cuts Stake in Unilever PLC $UL

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 135,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,116 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,665,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,973,000 after buying an additional 2,935,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,906.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,268,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,105 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 10.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,578,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,461,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $61.53 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $61.25 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.83.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever ( NYSE:UL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.00). The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Unilever PLC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.5547 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

More Unilever News

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane set a $71.00 price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $60.10 target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

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Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC is a global consumer goods company with roots dating back to the early 20th century, formed from the merger of the British firm Lever Brothers and the Dutch company Margarine Unie. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded products in personal care, home care and foods and refreshments. Unilever’s corporate structure and listings reflect its long history in both the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and it operates at scale across diverse consumer markets worldwide.

Unilever’s business is organized around major product categories—Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care and Foods & Refreshment—and includes numerous well-known consumer brands across those categories.

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