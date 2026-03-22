NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Acquires 25,634 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,634 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 60,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,334,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sincerus Advisory LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.15 and a one year high of $101.46.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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