Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 51,486 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,310,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,486 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $454,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Snap-On by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,892,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,973,000 after acquiring an additional 547,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,010,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-On by 346.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,850,000 after purchasing an additional 216,813 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-On in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,134,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-On by 21,600.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,322,000 after purchasing an additional 164,166 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In other Snap-On news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.57, for a total transaction of $534,071.46. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,991.41. This trade represents a 32.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 8,000 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.13, for a total value of $3,081,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,332.40. This represents a 29.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,650 shares of company stock valued at $15,210,959. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $409.00 target price (up from $385.00) on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Snap-On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $375.00 price target on Snap-On in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $405.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.33.

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Snap-On Stock Down 1.0%

Snap-On stock opened at $357.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78. Snap-On Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.81 and a twelve month high of $390.13.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 21.44%.The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th were paid a $2.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Snap-On’s payout ratio is 50.86%.

Snap-On Profile

(Free Report)

Snap‑On Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of tools, diagnostic equipment, repair information and shop equipment for professional users. The company’s product range includes hand and power tools, tool storage and cabinets, diagnostic scan tools and software, shop equipment such as lifts and tire changers, and specialized specialty tools for automotive, aviation, marine and industrial applications. Snap‑On also offers information and workflow solutions that combine diagnostic data, repair procedures and parts information to support professional technicians.

Founded in 1920 and headquartered in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Snap‑On has established a long history in the professional tools market.

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