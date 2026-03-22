Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Position in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,645 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in American Tower were worth $306,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 6,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 209,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 15.7% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.35.

American Tower Trading Down 3.3%

NYSE:AMT opened at $176.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.36.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. American Tower’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.16%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total transaction of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. The trade was a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.30 per share, for a total transaction of $494,936.30. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $914,640.80. This trade represents a 117.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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