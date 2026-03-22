Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,256,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,712 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Cencora were worth $426,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Cencora by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,382,000 after purchasing an additional 26,704 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the second quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cencora by 13.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 557,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,196,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.73, for a total transaction of $1,807,704.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 66,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,713.98. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on COR shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cencora from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.17.

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Cencora Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $327.96 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.59 and a 1 year high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.93 and a 200 day moving average of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. The business had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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