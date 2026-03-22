Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 647,162 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,484,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 647,162 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pentair were worth $366,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Pentair by 0.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $117.00 price objective on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $117.00 target price on Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.47.

Pentair Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $86.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $74.25 and a 52-week high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.66%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Pentair has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.180 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Trending Headlines about Pentair

Here are the key news stories impacting Pentair this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research has nudged up multiple near‑ and multi‑year earnings estimates for Pentair (small but consistent lifts to Q4/Q3 and FY2026–FY2028 forecasts), signaling improving analyst expectations and helping justify higher valuation assumptions. This is a constructive catalyst for investor sentiment. Zacks Research coverage on MarketBeat

Zacks Research has nudged up multiple near‑ and multi‑year earnings estimates for Pentair (small but consistent lifts to Q4/Q3 and FY2026–FY2028 forecasts), signaling improving analyst expectations and helping justify higher valuation assumptions. This is a constructive catalyst for investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Pentair announced that longtime Chair David A. Jones will retire at the annual meeting (May 5, 2026) and T. Michael Glenn will be appointed Chair. The change is a planned governance succession after many years of service; it’s notable for investors but appears orderly rather than disruptive. Pentair Announces Retirement of Chairman — BusinessWire

Pentair announced that longtime Chair David A. Jones will retire at the annual meeting (May 5, 2026) and T. Michael Glenn will be appointed Chair. The change is a planned governance succession after many years of service; it’s notable for investors but appears orderly rather than disruptive. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights that Pentair has outperformed many water‑sector peers over the past year, though analysts remain cautiously optimistic. The relative outperformance supports longer‑term investor confidence but doesn’t eliminate near‑term volatility. How Is Pentair’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Water Stocks? — Barchart

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Speetzen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $699,930.00. Following the sale, the director owned 8,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,917.10. This trade represents a 45.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $670,207.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 29,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,289.12. This represents a 18.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR) is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair’s offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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