Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Stake Raised by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 910.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in Netflix by 188.9% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $5,468,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,658.50. This represents a 43.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 426,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $39,078,004.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $361,179.80. The trade was a 99.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock valued at $137,259,786. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Phillip Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

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Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $387.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average is $101.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Jim Cramer on Netflix

TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Netflix Stock Surges After Walking Away From Warner Deal

Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi‑year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Netflix, Warner Music deal

Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi‑year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Positive Sentiment: Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K‑pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Netflix sees more prospects for live events

Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K‑pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Neutral Sentiment: New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Netflix FTX series

New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Subscriber growth stalls

Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Negative Sentiment: Volatility & valuation questions: commentary and headlines show recent big swings (both rallies and pullbacks), with some analysts highlighting mixed signals on valuation and the stock falling more steeply than the market on certain days — this keeps risk premia elevated. Netflix falls more steeply than market

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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