Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Holdings Lifted by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1,037.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,762 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,183,983,000 after acquiring an additional 142,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,359,801,000 after acquiring an additional 360,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $7,929,645,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 128,553.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,881,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,536,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,335 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,643,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,567,483,000 after purchasing an additional 313,014 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Jim Cramer on Netflix

TV personality/market commentator Jim Cramer reiterated a buy-tilting stance — advising investors to “buy some here, buy some a little bit lower,” which can support retail momentum and short-term investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Netflix Stock Surges After Walking Away From Warner Deal

Market response to Netflix walking away from its bid for Warner Bros. assets has been upbeat — reports note a strong near-term rally and at least one bank (Citi) turning bullish, arguing the move preserves capital and simplifies execution risk. That narrative supports multiple analysts raising targets and buyer interest. Positive Sentiment: Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi‑year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Netflix, Warner Music deal

Content partnerships: Netflix signed an exclusive multi‑year documentary deal with Warner Music Group to mine WMG’s artist catalog for films/series — a steady stream of premium, exclusive music-related content could lift engagement and differentiate the service. Positive Sentiment: Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K‑pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Netflix sees more prospects for live events

Live events strategy: Netflix is pushing into live K‑pop events (notably the BTS comeback livestream) and sees more opportunity in Korea — if monetized successfully these events can add new revenue streams and global engagement spikes. Neutral Sentiment: New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Netflix FTX series

New programming: Netflix and Higher Ground/Obamas are producing an eight-episode series about the FTX collapse — high-profile nonfiction can draw viewers but may also court controversy; content upside is balanced by reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Subscriber growth stalls

Operational worries: several outlets flagged slowing paid-subscriber growth (markedly weaker YoY) and a planned increase in 2026 content spending — the combination raises concerns about near-term margin pressure and execution on content ROI. Negative Sentiment: Volatility & valuation questions: commentary and headlines show recent big swings (both rallies and pullbacks), with some analysts highlighting mixed signals on valuation and the stock falling more steeply than the market on certain days — this keeps risk premia elevated. Netflix falls more steeply than market

Insiders Place Their Bets

Netflix Stock Up 0.1%

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 105,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $8,773,476.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,130,291.60. This represents a 46.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,520,133 shares of company stock worth $137,259,786. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $91.82 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.01 and a 12 month high of $134.12. The company has a market capitalization of $387.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $141.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “positive” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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