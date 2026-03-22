N-able’s (NABL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of N-able (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NABL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of N-able from $9.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Zacks Research cut N-able from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on N-able in a report on Friday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

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N-able Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NABL opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. N-able has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.04 million, a P/E ratio of -55.80 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.95.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). N-able had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $130.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that N-able will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of N-able by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in N-able by 1,970.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in N-able during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

N-able Company Profile

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N-able (NYSE:NABL) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

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