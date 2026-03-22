Moller Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF

Moller Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,991 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Moller Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Moller Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $17,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Sterling Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $47.17 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.92 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.79.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.