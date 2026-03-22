Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.52 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ conference call:

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FDA approval of CARDAMYST (etripamil nasal spray) in Dec 2025 and market availability in late January mark the first new PSVT treatment option in ~30 years and the company has begun promotional launch mid‑February.

(etripamil nasal spray) in Dec 2025 and market availability in late January mark the first new PSVT treatment option in ~30 years and the company has begun promotional launch mid‑February. Early commercial activity shows encouraging initial traction — retail distribution was established within six weeks, a ~60‑rep sales force is executing >1,000 provider engagements per week, and the company reported >150 prescriptions filled from >100 unique prescribers (mostly new patient starts).

Early commercial activity shows encouraging initial traction — retail distribution was established within six weeks, a ~60‑rep sales force is executing >1,000 provider engagements per week, and the company reported >150 prescriptions filled from >100 unique prescribers (mostly new patient starts). Milestone reports a strengthened balance sheet with a pro forma cash position of approximately $200 million (including RTW royalty proceeds, ATM sales, and warrant exercises), which management says funds operations into late 2027 to support the launch.

Milestone reports a strengthened balance sheet with a pro forma cash position of approximately (including RTW royalty proceeds, ATM sales, and warrant exercises), which management says funds operations into late 2027 to support the launch. Payer access is an early headwind — there is no broad contracted coverage yet, and insurer controls (prior authorizations, medical exceptions, quantity limits) are causing delays and dampening prescription fills; management expects commercial coverage in 2026 and Medicare progress more likely in 2027 but timing is uncertain.

Payer access is an early headwind — there is no broad contracted coverage yet, and insurer controls (prior authorizations, medical exceptions, quantity limits) are causing delays and dampening prescription fills; management expects commercial coverage in 2026 and Medicare progress more likely in 2027 but timing is uncertain. Commercialization spending drove higher expenses and losses in 2025: full‑year commercial expense rose to $28.3M (from $11.0M in 2024) and net loss widened to $63.1 million for the year, indicating near‑term profitability pressure as the launch scales.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 20.0%

MIST opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.24. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $115.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

Here are the key news stories impacting Milestone Pharmaceuticals this week:

In related news, CEO Joseph Oliveto sold 34,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $66,629.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,744 shares in the company, valued at $931,695.92. The trade was a 6.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 113,693 shares of company stock worth $233,347 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 397,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 74,886 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MIST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Milestone Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

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About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

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Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company’s research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone’s pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone’s lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company’s commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

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