Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 185,737 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $151,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Mastercard by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $656.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 30th. HSBC upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial set a $611.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $707.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.88.

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Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $496.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $525.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.00. The firm has a market cap of $443.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Mastercard Company Profile

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Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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