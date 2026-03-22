Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Sold by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $39,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,181,341,000 after purchasing an additional 955,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,807,283,000 after purchasing an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 55,868.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,541,880,000 after buying an additional 13,397,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $6,725,317,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Mastercard by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after buying an additional 629,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Mastercard

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Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $496.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $443.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $525.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.00. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $465.59 and a 1-year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mastercard from $685.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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