Mastercard Incorporated $MA Shares Purchased by Maridea Wealth Management LLC

Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 250.0% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $496.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.06 and a 200-day moving average of $551.00. The company has a market cap of $443.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $465.59 and a 12-month high of $601.77.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Mastercard News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.88.

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Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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