Masco Corporation $MAS Shares Purchased by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 347.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 79,834 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Masco by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,872,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,858,252,000 after buying an additional 1,780,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,175,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $716,224,000 after acquiring an additional 367,937 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Masco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,850,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,832,000 after acquiring an additional 58,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Masco by 32.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,085,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Masco by 48.6% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,001,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,746 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 8th. Evercore set a $78.00 price target on Masco in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Masco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $899,719.20. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Masco stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.48. Masco Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $79.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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