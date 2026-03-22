Maridea Wealth Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in QXO, Inc. $QXO

Maridea Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QXO, Inc. (NYSE:QXO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,932 shares during the period. Maridea Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QXO were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of QXO during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of QXO by 1,740.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QXO in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in QXO during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in QXO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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QXO Price Performance

QXO stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.51. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $27.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QXO ( NYSE:QXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). QXO had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14725.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QXO, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on QXO from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered QXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on QXO in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of QXO from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of QXO in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QXO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QXO

QXO Profile

(Free Report)

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services.

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