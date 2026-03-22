Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $141.55 and traded as high as $143.0430. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $133.92, with a volume of 28,835 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Macquarie Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

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Macquarie Group Trading Down 3.3%

Macquarie Group Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.53.

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group is a diversified financial services and asset management company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Founded in 1969 as Hill Samuel Australia, it was granted its banking licence in 1985 and adopted the Macquarie name shortly thereafter. Over the decades, the firm has grown from a domestic brokerage operation into a global institution, offering a wide range of services across banking, advisory, investment and funds management.

The company operates through four core business segments: Macquarie Asset Management, Banking and Financial Services, Commodities and Global Markets, and Macquarie Capital.

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