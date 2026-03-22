M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 209.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Allianz SE increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz SE now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.11. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The firm has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 541.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

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