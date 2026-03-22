Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Down 8.5% – Time to Sell?

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $680.66 and last traded at $706.35. Approximately 20,860,260 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 256% from the average daily volume of 5,852,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $772.13.

Key Lumentum News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target sharply (reported as a 29% hike) and framed Lumentum as a key AI‑optics beneficiary, boosting investor confidence in the company’s data‑center connectivity positioning. Article Title

Bank of America raised its price target sharply (reported as a 29% hike) and framed Lumentum as a key AI‑optics beneficiary, boosting investor confidence in the company’s data‑center connectivity positioning. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Lumentum is pursuing an $8 billion annual revenue target and has landed a major OCS contract have fueled bullish sentiment around its optical components backlog and long‑term growth runway. Article Title

Reports that Lumentum is pursuing an $8 billion annual revenue target and has landed a major OCS contract have fueled bullish sentiment around its optical components backlog and long‑term growth runway. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Rosenblatt issued a Buy rating and Morgan Stanley boosted its price target (to $595), adding further institutional validation for the stock’s outlook. Rosenblatt Buy MS PT Boost

Analyst support increased: Rosenblatt issued a Buy rating and Morgan Stanley boosted its price target (to $595), adding further institutional validation for the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Industry research highlights Lumentum’s strength in OCS and CPO product lines and an expanding AI‑era backlog — factors that could sustain revenue growth as hyperscalers shift from copper to optical solutions. Article Title

Industry research highlights Lumentum’s strength in OCS and CPO product lines and an expanding AI‑era backlog — factors that could sustain revenue growth as hyperscalers shift from copper to optical solutions. Positive Sentiment: Anticipation of official inclusion in the S&P 500 has driven buying into LITE as index funds and ETFs rebalance, supporting near‑term demand for the shares. Article Title

Anticipation of official inclusion in the S&P 500 has driven buying into LITE as index funds and ETFs rebalance, supporting near‑term demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/flow factors: Some momentum traders cite a “power inflow” trading signal that helped push the stock higher in the short term; this is supportive but may be transient. Article Title

Technical/flow factors: Some momentum traders cite a “power inflow” trading signal that helped push the stock higher in the short term; this is supportive but may be transient. Negative Sentiment: Caution from some analysts: while price action is strong, certain writeups note that recent earnings‑estimate revisions and lofty valuation metrics could limit upside or make the stock vulnerable to a pullback if growth expectations slip. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lumentum to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $350.00 target price on Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.06.

Lumentum Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $542.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.95. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 11.95%.The company’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 4,000 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.29, for a total value of $2,389,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,625.53. The trade was a 66.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 65,775 shares of company stock worth $38,851,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

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Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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