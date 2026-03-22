Lincoln Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 99.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,317,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,330,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107,520 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 103.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,995,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,380,022 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,648,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,973,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,898,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,909 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,431,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

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Fastenal Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of FAST stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

In related news, Director Scott Satterlee sold 15,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $705,449.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,500. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 36,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,747,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,600. This represents a 48.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) is a wholesale distributor of industrial and construction supplies, best known for its broad assortment of fasteners such as bolts, nuts, screws and anchors. Founded in Winona, Minnesota, Fastenal has grown from a regional supplier into a national and international distributor serving a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, construction, maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and government customers. The company is publicly traded and operates through a network of locally staffed branches combined with national distribution capabilities.

Product offerings extend beyond fasteners to include tools, safety and personal protective equipment, power transmission components, cutting and welding supplies, janitorial and material handling items, and other industrial consumables.

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