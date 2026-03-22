Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 34,125 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMU

Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,125 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $3,948,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 215,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after buying an additional 123,496 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after buying an additional 122,208 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 164,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 82,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMU opened at $21.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.0488 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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