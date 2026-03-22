Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 494,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $165,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $320.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $333.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $344.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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