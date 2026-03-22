Legacy Private Trust Co. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Legacy Private Trust Co. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,892 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,603,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 644,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 196,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Finally, Entruity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Entruity Wealth LLC now owns 38,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.83 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.66. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $50.79.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1648 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 478.26%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

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