Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,403,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,909,309 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,278,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,537,447,000 after buying an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,585,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Lam Research by 781.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,340,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,542,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053,978 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.66, for a total value of $333,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,625.30. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total transaction of $11,214,269.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,081,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lam Research from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Stock Down 2.4%

LRCX opened at $228.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $256.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.57.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

See Also

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