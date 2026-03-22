Lake Street Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF $PSQO

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares during the period. Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF makes up about 1.5% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned 10.64% of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF worth $12,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSQO. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF during the second quarter valued at $402,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,835,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,821,000 after buying an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

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Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQO opened at $20.62 on Friday. Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70.

Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF Profile

The Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF (PSQO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks high current income and long-term capital growth through an actively managed portfolio that holds debt securities of any credit rating and maturity issued by governments and corporations from around the globe. PSQO was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Palmer Square.

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