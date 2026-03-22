Kure Advisory LLC Has $23.06 Million Stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Kure Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,059 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up about 12.9% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $23,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,306,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 529,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,104,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,070,000 after buying an additional 413,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,825,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,903,000 after buying an additional 107,652 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 965,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after buying an additional 124,004 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2,527.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 957,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after buying an additional 920,903 shares in the last quarter.

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Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:BALT opened at $33.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 52 week low of $30.07 and a 52 week high of $33.84.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

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