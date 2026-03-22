Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK Shares Acquired by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,891 shares during the quarter. Kinetik accounts for about 2.7% of SL Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 0.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 61,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KNTK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $46.00 target price on Kinetik in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinetik from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinetik from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

Kinetik Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.01. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.23%.The firm had revenue of $430.42 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $179,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1 shares in the company, valued at $44.85. The trade was a 100.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trevor Howard sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $75,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 249,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,720,381.40. This trade represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 4,015,831 shares of company stock worth $180,054,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

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