Jerome Wong Buys 1,308 Shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Stock

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) CFO Jerome Wong purchased 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $15,499.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,580.40. The trade was a 45.48% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of EKSO opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.81. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ekso Bionics by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EKSO. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ekso Bionics to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ekso Bionics

About Ekso Bionics

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Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:EKSO) is a leading developer of wearable bionic exoskeletons designed to enhance human mobility and strength. Headquartered in Richmond, California, the company was founded in 2005 (originally as Berkeley Bionics) and completed its initial public offering in 2014. Its patented robotic systems support both rehabilitation and industrial applications by providing powered, adjustable assistance for a range of movement tasks.

In the medical sector, Ekso Bionics offers externally worn exoskeletons such as the EksoNR and EksoGT, which assist patients recovering from stroke, spinal cord injury or other neurological conditions.

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