iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT Shares Acquired by Lake Street Private Wealth LLC

Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Lake Street Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $9,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 160.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT opened at $140.58 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $154.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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