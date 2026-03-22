iShares Gold Trust $IAU Shares Sold by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 144,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.9% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $11,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ehrlich Financial Group lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 44,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 21,596 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,863,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 136,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 157,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 14,705 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of IAU stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.68. The company has a market cap of $71.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $104.40.

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iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

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