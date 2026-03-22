iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT is Occidental Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 556,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,213 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.4% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $28,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,849,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,060,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,021,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,528,000 after acquiring an additional 408,643 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,209,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,728,000 after acquiring an additional 313,769 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,077,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,227,000 after purchasing an additional 607,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,757,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,863,000 after purchasing an additional 102,353 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.94. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

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