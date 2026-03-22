Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) Shares Up 9.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Free Report) traded up 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. 1,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 13,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Irish Residential Properties REIT Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.

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Irish Residential Properties REIT Company Profile

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Irish Residential Properties REIT plc is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, developing and managing residential properties across the Republic of Ireland. The company’s core business involves sourcing and investing in purpose-built rental homes, including apartments, duplexes and terraced houses, which it leases to individual tenants under long-term rental agreements. Its model emphasizes professional property management, tenant retention and the enhancement of living standards through responsive maintenance and community-oriented amenities.

Since its establishment in 2014, Irish Residential Properties REIT has built a geographically diversified portfolio spanning key urban centres such as Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

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