Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCQ Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 700,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $13,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCQ opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $19.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCQ was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

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