Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Acquires 133,580 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 713,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,580 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $19,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYLD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,573,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,516,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,577,000 after buying an additional 4,160,437 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,627,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,731,000 after buying an additional 3,099,332 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,286,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,569,000 after buying an additional 2,368,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,301,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,304,000 after buying an additional 524,508 shares during the period.

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PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.12 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.42 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations. PYLD was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

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