Head-To-Head Contrast: Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) and CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)

CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Free Report) and Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CP ALL Public and Woolworths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 62.3%. Woolworths Group pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. CP ALL Public pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Woolworths Group pays out 69.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CP ALL Public 0 0 0 0 0.00 Woolworths Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CP ALL Public and Woolworths Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Woolworths Group has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.21%. Given Woolworths Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Woolworths Group is more favorable than CP ALL Public.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CP ALL Public and Woolworths Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $1.09 1.20 Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A $1.96 11.59

CP ALL Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woolworths Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of CP ALL Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.5% of Woolworths Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Woolworths Group beats CP ALL Public on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CP ALL Public

(Get Free Report)

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products. In addition, it offers bill payment, software development, information system design and development, logistics, digital healthcare, medical consultancy, delivery rental, storage, marketing and consulting, research and development, and microbiologic and scientific laboratory services. Further, the company engages in the e-commerce, insurance broker, and telecommunication businesses. Additionally, it operates training centers and educational institutions; produces ready meals; and trades and retails equipment, as well as offers maintenance of convenience stores equipment. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

About Woolworths Group

(Get Free Report)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. The Australian B2B segment engages in procurement and distribution of food and related products for resale to other businesses, as well as provision of supply chain services to business customers in Australia. The New Zealand Food segment is involved in the procurement and resale of food and drinks, and provides services to retail customers in New Zealand. BIG W segment procures and resells discount general merchandise products to customers in Australia. The Other segment operates Quantium and MyDeal retail stores The company was formerly known as Woolworths Limited and changed its name to Woolworths Group Limited in December 2017. Woolworths Group Limited was incorporated in 1924 and is based in Bella Vista, Australia.

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