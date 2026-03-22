Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Stock Price Up 1% – Here’s What Happened

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.0250 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 58,443 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,047% from the average daily volume of 1,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.92.

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05.

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Harbour Energy Company Profile

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Harbour Energy plc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company focused on the development, appraisal and long-term production of offshore hydrocarbon assets. The company’s operations are centered on conventional oil and natural gas resources, and it pursues both greenfield exploration projects and the acquisition of producing fields to sustain a diversified portfolio of upstream assets.

The company’s core activities include seismic surveying, well engineering, and facility design, along with reservoir management and production optimization.

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